More than 100 blades taken off the streets thanks to police operation

The Manchester Anti-Violence Bee visited Shrewsbury Academy during the week-long operation tackling knife crime

Operation Sceptre, a national week of intensive action to tackle knife crime, ran from Monday, November 14 to Sunday 20.

For the scheme, West Mercia Police ran a series of education and engagement activities, designed to raise awareness of the dangers of carrying a knife.

This included 28 community events, reaching over 12,000 people, and 74 school visits reaching over 18,000 children and young people. The touring anti-violence bee also proved to be a particularly popular attraction.

Aside from the education initiatives, police officers conducted 82 weapon sweeps and ran a knife amnesty. As a result, the police say, 105 knives and bladed weapons have been safely collected, preventing them from reaching the streets.

Police officers, alongside Trading Standards officers, also work closely with local retailers. During the week, police visited 85 retailers and carried out 50 test purchases.

West Mercia Police’s knife crime lead, Chief Inspector Helen Kinrade, said: “Operation Sceptre is an important week of action that helps us raise awareness of the dangers of carrying a knife and to have reached over 30,000 people with our early intervention and engagement work is a fantastic result.

"However, it’s important to note that our work continues beyond this national week of action and our officers are working every day to reduce the number of knives being carried and the number of people being hurt by them.

“As always the public has a very important part to play in helping to keep knives off our streets. They can help us as extra eyes and ears in our fight against serious violence and knife crime, and by making a report to us you could help save a life.

“If you are worried that someone you know is carrying a knife, please report it. We can then take the necessary steps to safeguard them."