Businesses targeted in early hours break-ins across south Shropshire town

By Megan Jones

Police are appealing for footage following a number of break-ins to businesses across a south Shropshire town in the early hours of this morning.

An appeal, sent out by officers in Church Stretton and Craven Arms, states that a number of commercial properties were broken into in the town centre area of Church Stretton.

The incidents took place between the hours of 2am and 4am on Wednesday.

Police are encouraging residents check CCTV and video door bells during this time for any unusual or suspicious activity.

Anyone with information or footage are being urged to contact the police by phoning 101 and quoting incident number 00054_i_40112022.

