Telford woman caged for child neglect after boys denied food and forced to stand for hours

Samantha Paisley

Samantha Paisley, aged 36, of Telford, has been sentenced at Shrewsbury Crown Court after pleading guilty in April this year.

Darren Paisley, aged 39, and Serena Sibson-Bartram, aged 35, both of Telford too, were previously sentenced in connection with the same case. They were sentenced to seven years and six months, and six years and six months respectively.

All three defendants were found to have seriously neglected the boys; the court previously heard how they made them stand in stress positions for hours and denied them food. They are now living in a safe family home.

The trio were arrested in May 2018 and Samantha Paisley was subsequently charged with two counts of child neglect between February 2014 and March 2018.

Detective Constable Vicky Fisher, who led the investigation, said: “Hopefully this third sentencing can provide the boys and their family with some closure from this very distressing case.

“We are grateful to the support of Telford and Wrekin Children’s Services and especially to the school who made the initial report.

“Many witnesses also came forward and we thank them for their bravery in helping deliver justice. We urge anyone with any concerns about the welfare of a child to please get in touch as soon as possible.”