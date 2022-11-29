Drug dealer who hid cocaine and cannabis in 'elaborate places' around house is locked up

Hayden De'Harr was arrested following a raid in which police found £21,000 worth of drugs hidden in 'elaborate places' in a house in Warwickshire

Hayden De’Harr was arrested after a raid in which police found the haul of drugs at a house in December 2021.

The 27-year-old, previously from Ketley in Telford, hid the cocaine and cannabis in ‘elaborate places’ at a home on Arnold Street in Rugby, Warwickshire Police said.

Following the raid, De'Harr was arrested and held in remand for almost a year until his court hearing last Wednesday.

ArtShrewsbury Crown Court, De'Harr was sentenced to five years in prison for possession with intent to supply class A and B drugs, and was also linked to an outstanding money laundering case.

Rugby-based Detective Constable Matthew Rapkins said: “We welcome the custodial sentence of De’Harr.

“He was sitting on a large amount of controlled drugs that no doubt would have been distributed to residents of Rugby.