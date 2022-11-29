Notification Settings

Drug dealer who hid cocaine and cannabis in 'elaborate places' around house is locked up

By Megan Jones

A drug dealer who hid cocaine and cannabis worth an estimated £21,000 around a house has been locked up for five years.

Hayden De'Harr was arrested following a raid in which police found £21,000 worth of drugs hidden in 'elaborate places' in a house in Warwickshire

Hayden De’Harr was arrested after a raid in which police found the haul of drugs at a house in December 2021.

The 27-year-old, previously from Ketley in Telford, hid the cocaine and cannabis in ‘elaborate places’ at a home on Arnold Street in Rugby, Warwickshire Police said.

Following the raid, De'Harr was arrested and held in remand for almost a year until his court hearing last Wednesday.

ArtShrewsbury Crown Court, De'Harr was sentenced to five years in prison for possession with intent to supply class A and B drugs, and was also linked to an outstanding money laundering case.

For the crimes, he was sentenced to a five-year jail term.

Rugby-based Detective Constable Matthew Rapkins said: “We welcome the custodial sentence of De’Harr.

“He was sitting on a large amount of controlled drugs that no doubt would have been distributed to residents of Rugby.

“We are committed to targeting drug dealers that operate in our town and this sentence shows that those involved in the supply of drugs are dealt with robustly by the courts.”

Megan Jones

By Megan Jones

Community News reporter

Community News reporter covering Shropshire.

