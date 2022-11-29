Drug dealer who hid cocaine and cannabis in 'elaborate places' around house is locked up

Hayden De’Harr was arrested after a raid in which police found the haul of drugs at a house in December 2021.
The 27-year-old, previously from Ketley in Telford, hid the cocaine and cannabis in ‘elaborate places’ at a home on Arnold Street in Rugby, Warwickshire Police said.
Following the raid, De'Harr was arrested and held in remand for almost a year until his court hearing last Wednesday.
ArtShrewsbury Crown Court, De'Harr was sentenced to five years in prison for possession with intent to supply class A and B drugs, and was also linked to an outstanding money laundering case.
For the crimes, he was sentenced to a five-year jail term.
Rugby-based Detective Constable Matthew Rapkins said: “We welcome the custodial sentence of De’Harr.
“He was sitting on a large amount of controlled drugs that no doubt would have been distributed to residents of Rugby.
“We are committed to targeting drug dealers that operate in our town and this sentence shows that those involved in the supply of drugs are dealt with robustly by the courts.”