Knives taken off Shropshire streets during police sweeps

Police want to spread the message that "carrying knives or other weapons do not keep you safe."

West Mercia Police's Safer Neighbourhood Teams have been taking part in Operation Sceptre, a nationwide scheme to get knives of the streets.

Alongside the anti-violence bee tour and a programme of education, police have been out on the streets conducting 'knife sweeps'.

This week, the police have been sharing photos of the knives seized as part of the operation.

Officers found this knife in a sweep of All Saints Church in Wellington

West Mercia Police’s knife crime lead, Chief Inspector Helen Kinrade, said: “When it comes to knife crime we know early intervention is vital.

“For the past three years our successful ‘Steer Clear’ programme has helped young people involved in, or on the periphery of being involved in, knife crime find an alternative route.

"This along with initiatives like the anti-violence bee sculpture currently touring our region, help educate and raise awareness of the dangers of carrying weapons.

"We take a robust approach to anyone found to be illegally in possession of a knife on the streets and I’d encourage everyone to take the opportunity to rid yourselves of any unwanted or illegal weapons by taking them to our knife surrender bins.

"Carrying knives or other weapons do not keep you safe. By carrying a knife you are putting yourself in much greater danger, and more likely to become involved in a violent situation and get injured yourself.”

A knife amnesty is also running at Malinsgate police station, where residents can dispose of knives in a bin at the front counter.