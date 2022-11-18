Police warning over telephone scam

People are being warned about an ongoing telephone scam targetting residents in the county

Phone calls are being made from criminals claiming to be from the Met Police asking victims to withdraw large amounts of cash from their bank.

The fraudsters tell people that a family member has been defrauded or a credit card has been compromised.

Detective Inspector Emma Wright said: “No police officer from any force or department will ever ask you to make a payment, withdraw or transfer money or ask for your bank account details.

“This scam can be very elaborate and convincing but it’s extremely cruel, often but not always, targeting older, vulnerable people.

“We are currently investigating these scams and urge anyone who has received suspect calls to please get in touch.

“If you receive a call that you’re not sure about, please simply terminate the call and also pass on the information to friends, relatives and neighbours and advise them what to do.

“Please remember the police will never contact you asking for your bank card or cash. If someone does, it's a scam – provide no details, hang up and report it immediately to Action Fraud at https://orlo.uk/cA0Oc or 0300 123 2040.