Notification Settings

Subscribe to one or all notification sources from this one place.

Newsletter

Subscribe to our newsletter to get the day's top stories sent directly to you.

Banned: Drugged up BMW driver had cocaine in his system

By Nick HumphreysLlanymynechCrimePublished:

A drugged up driver who tested positive for a metabolite of cocaine has been banned from the road for a year.

Stephen Kelly, aged 31, was caught behind the wheel of a BMW on the A483 at Arddleen, near Llanymynech, on June 5 this year.

A test found he had 537 microgrammes of benzoylecgonine in 100 millilitres of blood. The legal limit is 50mcg.

Kelly, of Mosscraig, Knowsley, Merseyside, pleaded guilty at Welshpool Magistrates Court to one charge of driving with a controlled drug over the specified limit.

Magistrates disqualified him from driving for 12 months and fined him £120. Kelly was also ordered to pay £85 in court costs.

Crime
News
Llanymynech
Mid Wales
Local Hubs
Nick Humphreys

By Nick Humphreys

Senior Reporter

Senior reporter for the Shropshire Star focusing on Shrewsbury.

Most Read

Sorry, we are not accepting comments on this article.

Top Stories

More from the Shropshire Star

Voices

Crime

Business

Education

UK & International News

UK News

Viral news

World News