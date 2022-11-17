Banned: Drugged up BMW driver had cocaine in his system

Stephen Kelly, aged 31, was caught behind the wheel of a BMW on the A483 at Arddleen, near Llanymynech, on June 5 this year.

A test found he had 537 microgrammes of benzoylecgonine in 100 millilitres of blood. The legal limit is 50mcg.

Kelly, of Mosscraig, Knowsley, Merseyside, pleaded guilty at Welshpool Magistrates Court to one charge of driving with a controlled drug over the specified limit.