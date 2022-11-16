Notification Settings

Telford thief assaulted police officer after stealing Lego, baguettes and meat

By Nick Humphreys

A prolific thief who stole Lego, baguettes and meat from shops around Telford before assaulting a police officer has been jailed.

Andrew Levers, aged 43, attacked the officer in Telford last Friday, November 11, after stealing bread from Greggs and chocolate from Co-op in Dawley.

It came after a series of other thefts. On October 15 this year, Levers stole £172 worth of Lego from Tesco in Madeley. On November 2, he stole meat from Aldi in Madeley, and on November 7 he returned to Tesco in Madeley to steal £75 worth of toys.

His most prolific day of thieving was November 10, when he stole chocolate, baby milk and toys from Tesco, Madeley, as well as sandwiches from Greggs in Telford.

Levers, who is from Telford but of no fixed abode, pleaded guilty at Kidderminster Magistrates Court to nine counts of theft and one of assault by beating of an emergency worker.

He was jailed for 12 weeks and ordered to pay more than £600 in compensation.

Nick Humphreys

By Nick Humphreys

Senior Reporter

Senior reporter for the Shropshire Star focusing on Shrewsbury.

Sorry, we are not accepting comments on this article.

