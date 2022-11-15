Rebecca Steer: Family and friends to wear bright colours at funeral today

Rebecca Steer, inset, died after she was hit by a vehicle outside the Grill Out takeaway in Willow Street, Oswestry

Rebecca, 22, know as Becca, from Llanymynech, died when she was struck by a vehicle in Willow Street in the town centre at about 2.50am on October 9.

A 27-year-old man has been charged with her murder.

Her mother, Jennie Steer, has said on social media: “We would like to let people know that Becca’s funeral is on the November 15 at 1pm at the church in Llanymynech followed by a burial in Llanymynech cemetery.

“We are asking people to wear bright colours and anyone who wants to be there is welcome.

“Becca’s wishes were for her funeral to be a party so we will be having drinks in the village after.

Her family has thanked the local community for its support and said they have been shown ‘extraordinary’ kindness.

“We would like to pass on our sincere thanks and overwhelming gratitude for the compassion and support shown to us following the tragic death of our daughter, Becca.

“The support from the local community has provided our family with such strength and comfort in the most tragic circumstances imaginable.”