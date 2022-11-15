Notification Settings

Rebecca Steer: Family and friends to wear bright colours at funeral today

By Nick HumphreysLlanymynechCrimePublished: Last Updated:

The family of Rebecca Steer have asked people to wear bright colours and make her funeral a celebration when it takes place later today.

Rebecca Steer, inset, died after she was hit by a vehicle outside the Grill Out takeaway in Willow Street, Oswestry
Rebecca Steer, inset, died after she was hit by a vehicle outside the Grill Out takeaway in Willow Street, Oswestry

Rebecca, 22, know as Becca, from Llanymynech, died when she was struck by a vehicle in Willow Street in the town centre at about 2.50am on October 9.

A 27-year-old man has been charged with her murder.

Her mother, Jennie Steer, has said on social media: “We would like to let people know that Becca’s funeral is on the November 15 at 1pm at the church in Llanymynech followed by a burial in Llanymynech cemetery.

“We are asking people to wear bright colours and anyone who wants to be there is welcome.

“Becca’s wishes were for her funeral to be a party so we will be having drinks in the village after.

Her family has thanked the local community for its support and said they have been shown ‘extraordinary’ kindness.

“We would like to pass on our sincere thanks and overwhelming gratitude for the compassion and support shown to us following the tragic death of our daughter, Becca.

“The support from the local community has provided our family with such strength and comfort in the most tragic circumstances imaginable.”

Stephen McHugh, 27, of Artillery Road, Park Hall, near Oswestry, pleaded not guilty to the murder of Miss Steer and causing grevious bodily harm to Kyle Roberts, who was injured in the same incident. McHugh was remanded in custody. His next appearance, a pre-trial review, is due to take place at Stafford Crown Court on March 8 next year.

Nick Humphreys

By Nick Humphreys

Senior Reporter

Senior reporter for the Shropshire Star focusing on Shrewsbury.

