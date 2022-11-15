Dash cam appeal after car smashed into parked vehicle and flipped onto roof outside Newport pub

The crash happened outside the Wheatsheaf Inn in Chetwynd Aston, Newport, on the evening of November 4. West Mercia Police is now appealing for more information.

A Newport Safer Neighbourhood Team spokesman said: "Did you witness a road traffic collision outside the Wheatsheaf Inn, Chetwynd Aston at approximately 9.15pm on Friday, November 4?

"If you witnessed this collision, the lead up to it or have any dash cam footage please contact PC 3811 Burrell on andy.burrell@westmercia.police.uk."

Police, paramedics and fire crews were called to the incident at the time.

A Shropshire Fire and Rescue spokesman said: "At 9.09pm on Friday, November 4, SFRS Fire Control received a call reporting that a road traffic collision had taken place in Newport.

"This incident involved a vehicle which collided with a stationery car and rolled over onto it's roof. No persons trapped. One casualty left in the care of the ambulance service.