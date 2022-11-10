Notification Settings

Man who used cannabis for 20 years to help him sleep caught over drug-drive limit

By Karen Compton

A Llandrindod Wells man who has used cannabis for more than 20 years to help him sleep was caught over the drug-drive limit.

The HGV driver is set to lose his job as a result of the conviction
The HGV driver is set to lose his job as a result of the conviction

Tony David Gorden Walker admitted driving a BMW on the A483 on March 8 with cannabis in his blood when he appeared at Llandrindod Wells Magistrates Court on Wednesday last week.

Prosecuting, Mr Stephen Davies said at 5.30pm PC Chris Jones stopped the vehicle and suspected Walker may have been under the influence of drugs.

Tests showed the 42-year-old of Woodlands had 3.8mcgms of Delta 9-Tetrahydrocannabinol in his blood, the legal limit being 2mcgms.

Mitigating, Ms Jess Smith said Walker had smoked cannabis the night before the incident and thought he was fine to drive.

She said the scaffold worker and HGV driver has now sought medical help, having used cannabis for 20 years to help him sleep. But he is likely to lose his job, and may struggle to keep his accommodation.

Magistrates fined him £460 and banned him from driving for a year.

He will also have to pay £85 costs and a £46 surcharge.

By Karen Compton

Chief Reporter

Reporter on the Mid Wales Journal.

