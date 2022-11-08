Youths kicking doors and letting off fireworks in Newport as police vow action

Strafford Street car park is one area which has been targeted

Church Aston Parish Council shared information from the Newport Safe Neighbourhood Team regarding a series of incidents in the area.

The warning, from Pc Rich Edward, said: "We have received a number of reports of anti-social behaviour in Newport and we are working hard to tackle this.

"Some of the behaviour includes young people kicking front doors before running away, setting off fireworks in public places and general nuisance behaviour around play parks and the Stafford Street Car Park.

"Whilst these incidents may seem harmless to some, to others the impact can be huge, particularly any vulnerable members of our community."

Pc Rich Edward added: "Anti-social behaviour covers a wide range of unacceptable activity that causes harm to an individual, to their community or to their environment.

"This could be an action by someone else that leaves you feeling alarmed, harassed or distressed. It also includes fear of crime or concern for public safety, public disorder or public nuisance.

"We often experience an increase in anti-social behaviour around this time of year, given the darker nights. Please be assured that not all young people are involved in this behaviour.

"The majority of those we encounter while on patrol are well behaved and well mannered.

"This message is however an appeal for parents to remind their children of their responsibility to behave while in public.

"It is also an appeal that if you experience anti-social behaviour, please report it to us."

Anyone with information about anti-social behaviour can go online and fill in the ‘Tell Us About’ form at westmercia.police.uk.