Police confirm three arrests at Shrewsbury Town FA Cup match

By Dominic RobertsonShrewsburyCrimePublished: Last Updated:

Three people were arrested at Shrewsbury Town’s FA Cup clash over the weekend, police have confirmed.

Shrewsbury Town beat York City 2-1 in the FA Cup
The arrests included one man from Shrewsbury, as well as two from Yorkshire.

West Mercia Police said the arrests had been made during a policing operation “inside and outside Shrewsbury Town Football Club” during their 2-1 home win over York City on Saturday

A 27-year-old man from Shrewsbury had been arrested for entering the playing field and had subsequently been bailed. A 16-year-old boy from York was arrested for possession and use of a pyrotechnic device and throwing an object towards the playing area. He was later released under investigation.

The force added that Jack Dale, 27, of Castlegate, Knaresborough, was arrested and subsequently charged with entering the playing area.

He was bailed to appear at Telford Magistrates’ Court.

Superintendent Stu Bill said: “We deal robustly with anyone that looks to commit offences at football matches and further to our arrests, investigations continue into incidents that occurred before the match.

“We have an excellent relationship with Shrewsbury Town Football Club to ensure that the vast majority of home and away fans have a safe and enjoyable experience.

“For anyone that commits a football-related offence we will look to apply for football banning orders which could prevent them from attending football matches for a minimum of three years as well as other conditions such as having to hand their passports in when the England team play abroad.

“We also work closely with other partners such as Shrewsbury Pub Watch who have taken the stance to prevent anyone on a football banning order from entering their premises.”

