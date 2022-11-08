Oswestry brothers attacked victim, his girlfriend and grandparents over dispute

The Mannion brothers from Oswestry turned up at their victim's grandparents house, and waited until he was home before launching their attack.

The victim sustained a head laceration from a weapon in the brawl, while his girlfriend and elderly relatives were also caught up in the fracas.

Shrewsbury Crown Court heard how the victim and his girlfriend were parked up at Lala Car Wash in Weston Rhyn when Sean Adrian Mannion arrived. He and a friend had been in a previous dispute with the victim.

Mannion, aged 29, decided to collect his brothers Luke, aged 26, and Christopher, aged 34, and go to the victim's grandparents house. CCTV from a neighbour's house showed the trio get out and approach the victim.

Injuries were sustained by the victim, his girlfriend and his grandparents.

The brothers were arrested. In his police interview, Sean Mannion said he could not remember how many times he hit the victim, but said he was not armed at any point. However, in his basis of plea he accepted that he may have had a phone charger in his hand, and that could have caused the victim's head laceration.

Sean Mannion, of Greenfields, St Martins, Oswestry, pleaded guilty to Section 18 wounding with intent to cause grievous bodily harm. Luke Mannion, of the same address, pleaded guilty to affray, as did Christopher Mannion, of Kilbeagh Village, Charlestown, Claremorris, County Mayo. Rep of Ireland.

The court was told Sean Mannion has a previous conviction for criminal damage, and Christopher Mannion has two for battery.

None of the brothers opted to have legal advocates representing them. Sean Mannion told Judge Anthony Lowe that he runs a haulage business.

Judge Lowe told them: "How all this started and why it started is undoubtedly going to be disputed between you and the victim's family. The bottom line is, you chose to go to the home, whatever the intention was. The injuries are certainly indicative of something (a weapon) being used. Quite what it was may be a mystery."