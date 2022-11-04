Notification Settings

No arrests a week on from spree of business break-ins in Telford

TelfordCrimePublished:

Police are still searching for the culprits behind a string of burglaries and attempted break-ins at Telford businesses almost a week on.

West Mercia Police in Lawley on Friday

Five businesses in Lawley were targeted in the early hours of last Saturday, October 29, with cash and two iPads stolen from one firm in Birchfield Way.

A small amount of cash and two electric items were also reported stolen from a premises at Cadman Court.

No arrests in connection with the burglaries have yet been made, West Mercia Police confirmed today, and enquiries are ongoing.

Officers have been speaking with business owners in the area today. Anyone with information is asked to contact police on 101.

