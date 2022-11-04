No arrests a week on from spree of business break-ins in Telford

West Mercia Police in Lawley on Friday

Five businesses in Lawley were targeted in the early hours of last Saturday, October 29, with cash and two iPads stolen from one firm in Birchfield Way.

A small amount of cash and two electric items were also reported stolen from a premises at Cadman Court.

No arrests in connection with the burglaries have yet been made, West Mercia Police confirmed today, and enquiries are ongoing.