Police appeal after two attempted break-ins

Police are appealing for witnesses to the incidents

Both incidents took place in Much Wenlock, on the morning of November 1, according to Broseley and Much Wenlock PCSO, Mal Goddard.

He said that both had been on Victoria Road.

He said: "Overnight unidentified offenders had broken into a garage at one address and attempted to break into a motorhome at a nearby address.

"Fortunately in both cases nothing was stolen, although criminal damage was caused."

Anyone with any information about the incident is asked to contact police online, by e-mailing bmw.snt@westmercia.police.uk and referring to incident 00111_I_01112022.