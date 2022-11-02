Rise in bike thefts in Telford town centre

Police figures revealed 15 bikes have been stolen from in and around Telford Town Centre since October 5

They are asking cyclists be vigilant when leaving their bikes in the area.

In advice sent to residents, officers reminded bike owners to always lock up their bikes, and invest in a good quality lock, such as a D lock and a robust padlock and chain.

Police also encouraged residents to mark bikes to make them easier to identify. They recommend SmartWater or a UV pen, with initials, postcode, or another identifying feature.