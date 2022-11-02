Notification Settings

Subscribe to one or all notification sources from this one place.

Newsletter

Subscribe to our newsletter to get the day's top stories sent directly to you.

Rise in bike thefts in Telford town centre

By Megan JonesTelfordCrimePublished: Last Updated: Comments

Police in Telford have issued advice following an increase in town centre bicycle thefts.

Police figures revealed 15 bikes have been stolen from in and around Telford Town Centre since October 5
Police figures revealed 15 bikes have been stolen from in and around Telford Town Centre since October 5

Officers said 15 bikes have been stolen from in and around Telford Town Centre since October 5.

They are asking cyclists be vigilant when leaving their bikes in the area.

In advice sent to residents, officers reminded bike owners to always lock up their bikes, and invest in a good quality lock, such as a D lock and a robust padlock and chain.

Police also encouraged residents to mark bikes to make them easier to identify. They recommend SmartWater or a UV pen, with initials, postcode, or another identifying feature.

They also asked residents with information on bike thefts to contact the service online at westmercia.police.uk

Crime
News
Telford
Local Hubs
Megan Jones

By Megan Jones

Community News reporter

Community News reporter covering Shropshire.

Most Read

Top Stories

More from the Shropshire Star

Voices

Crime

Business

Education

UK & International News

UK News

Viral news

World News