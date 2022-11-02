Notification Settings

Arrest after Telford police called to report of car break-in

By Megan Jones

A man has been arrested following a report of people breaking into a car in Telford late at night.

Police received a report of people breaking into a car on Higgs Row, in Lawley, between 10.30pm and 10.45pm on Tuesday.

One male has been arrested in relation to the break-in and investigations are ongoing.

Lawley & Overdale Safer Neighbourhood Team are appealing to residents that may have information or CCTV, dash-cam or video doorbell footage that show the incident.

People with information or footage can contact the SNT on 01952 214923 or email lawleyandoverdale.snt@westmercia.police.uk quoting incident reference 598 of 1 November.

Alternatively, contact Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555111 or at crimestoppers-uk.org

Megan Jones

By Megan Jones

Community News reporter

Community News reporter covering Shropshire.

Sorry, we are not accepting comments on this article.

