Arrest after Telford police called to report of car break-in

Police received a report of people breaking into a car on Higgs Row, in Lawley, between 10.30pm and 10.45pm on Tuesday.

One male has been arrested in relation to the break-in and investigations are ongoing.

Lawley & Overdale Safer Neighbourhood Team are appealing to residents that may have information or CCTV, dash-cam or video doorbell footage that show the incident.

People with information or footage can contact the SNT on 01952 214923 or email lawleyandoverdale.snt@westmercia.police.uk quoting incident reference 598 of 1 November.