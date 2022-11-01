Incredible anti-violence sculpture to tour county as part of police campaign - where to see it

The anti violence bee

The anti-violence bee was made at the British Ironwork Centre in Oswestry and will be visiting all three counties served by West Mercia Police.

It was originally commissioned by Greater Manchester Police and was made out of knives and guns – similar to the Knife Angel, which was also created at the Oswestry site.

The sculpture's West Mercia tour is being arranged to help raise awareness of the dangers of carrying a knife – coinciding with the national Operation Sceptre campaign.

The tour will run from November 6 to 20, as part of an anti-violence education programme.

The Bee will visit schools, community hubs across Telford, Shrewsbury, Worcester and Hereford as well as other areas, to educate and raise awareness of the dangers of carrying weapons.

The sculpture took two years to make, and the bee was chosen due to its importance as a symbol to the people of Manchester and to show the strength of community.

West Mercia Police crime prevention lead, Superintendent Edward Hancox, said: “Knife crime has a devastating impact on individuals, families and communities.

“Carrying a knife or other weapon does not keep you safe. Instead you are putting yourself in much greater danger, and you’re more likely to become involved in a violent situation and get injured yourself.

“Having the Anti-violence Bee tour our region is a real honour, and its sheer presence will provide the ideal opportunity for us to get this message out into our communities.

“We are working with local councils, charities and schools to engage and educate our young people. The Bee will be accompanied by officers at each location as part of our anti-violence education programme.

“Our officers work daily to tackle knife crime, however the prevention and enforcement work we do is only one part of the solution. We all have an important role to play in tackling and preventing knife crime by raising awareness of the consequences and dangers of carrying a knife.

“We would encourage parents and carers to talk to their children about the hazards of carrying a knife and visiting the Anti-Violence Bee is a good way to start that conversation.”

Police and Crime Commissioner, John Campion said: “To prevent knife and gun crime, we need to start at the earliest opportunity. The statue is a sight to behold acting as a powerful visual tool which opens up conversations, particularly with children and young people, about the dangers of carrying weapons and how they can keep both themselves and their family safe.

“I would encourage you to visit the Manchester Bee when it comes to a location near you in November and help spread the message of safety and anti-violence throughout West Mercia.”

The bee will be visiting the following Shropshire locations