Police warn antisocial drivers could have vehicles crushed after reports of antisocial behaviour

Much Wenlock High Street has been reported as a problem area for antisocial use of vehicles. Photo: Google

Broseley and Much Wenlock PCSO Mal Goddard said officers had increased patrols in both towns after increased concern from residents over the issue in recent weeks.

He said if drivers are warned over the behaviour, then persist, they risk losing their vehicles.

He said: "There have been reports of vehicles being driven or ridden in an antisocial manner in Much Wenlock and Broseley in recent weeks.

"The Safer Neighbourhood Team have been conducting patrols in those areas where we have reports of this, including the library car park in Broseley and the High Street and Priory car park in Much Wenlock.

"The police have a range of powers to deal with the antisocial use of vehicles, the first is that of engaging with those involved and warning them regarding their behaviour face-to-face at the scene of an incident.

"If this is not successful, we can arrange for our anti social behaviour team based in Shrewsbury to send a warning letter to the registered keeper of any involved vehicle.