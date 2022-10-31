Notification Settings

Subscribe to one or all notification sources from this one place.

Newsletter

Subscribe to our newsletter to get the day's top stories sent directly to you.

Police warn antisocial drivers could have vehicles crushed after reports of antisocial behaviour

By Dominic RobertsonTelfordCrimePublished: Last Updated:

Police have warned anti-social drivers in a county town that they could have their vehicles seized and crushed.

Much Wenlock High Street has been reported as a problem area for antisocial use of vehicles. Photo: Google
Much Wenlock High Street has been reported as a problem area for antisocial use of vehicles. Photo: Google

Broseley and Much Wenlock PCSO Mal Goddard said officers had increased patrols in both towns after increased concern from residents over the issue in recent weeks.

He said if drivers are warned over the behaviour, then persist, they risk losing their vehicles.

He said: "There have been reports of vehicles being driven or ridden in an antisocial manner in Much Wenlock and Broseley in recent weeks.

"The Safer Neighbourhood Team have been conducting patrols in those areas where we have reports of this, including the library car park in Broseley and the High Street and Priory car park in Much Wenlock.

"The police have a range of powers to deal with the antisocial use of vehicles, the first is that of engaging with those involved and warning them regarding their behaviour face-to-face at the scene of an incident.

"If this is not successful, we can arrange for our anti social behaviour team based in Shrewsbury to send a warning letter to the registered keeper of any involved vehicle.

"The next stage is to issue a Section 59 Warning Notice to the driver/rider of any vehicle involved. If this still does not alter their behaviour a further Section 59 can be issued, the vehicle can be seized and, depending on circumstances, it can be crushed."

Crime
News
Broseley
Telford
Local Hubs
Much Wenlock
Bridgnorth
Dominic Robertson

By Dominic Robertson

@DRobertson_Star

Chief Reporter

Most Read

Sorry, we are not accepting comments on this article.

Top Stories

More from the Shropshire Star

Voices

Crime

Business

Education

UK & International News

UK News

Viral news

World News