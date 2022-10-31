Man due in court after reports of shooting on housing estate

Police said a man was due in court in relation to the incident

The incident took place on Maesyrhandir in Newtown, sometime before 11.35pm on Saturday.

Dyfed-Powys Police said that one man was taken to hospital after the incident, and another has been charged with two offences.

A spokesman for the force said: "Police were called at 11.35pm on Saturday, October 29, to reports that an air rifle had been discharged in the Maesyrhandir estate area of Newtown.

"One man was taken to hospital and later discharged.

"Following enquiries made a 29-year-old man has been charged with two counts of possession of an offensive weapon in a private place.