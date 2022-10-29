High visibility police patrol after spate of thefts from cars

It comes after reports of two unknown males trying car door handles in the area.

Friday night saw officers from Wellington Safter Neighbourhood Team conducting high visibility patrols around Wellington, Arleston, Hadley, Leegomery, Admaston and Dothill.

They said that during their tour of duty there were no reports of theft from vehicles.

Recently Hadley & Leegomery Safer Neighbourhood Team urged local residents to be extra vigilant due to a spate of theft from motor vehicles.

Officers said: "Two unknown males have been trying car door handles.If you see anything suspicious report it or if you have CCTV send it to hl.snt@westmercia.police.uk."

Police say owners should never leave their vehicles running and if they have a keyless entry car should find a safe place for the key at home and check that it is out of range of the car.

Valuables including sat navs and mobile phones should always be taken out of vehicles, don't leave anything on show in the car and don't store items in the boot police say.