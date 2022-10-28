Force says it is 'determined' to bring crime down to pre-Covid levels

Police have responded after the latest figures showed a year on year rise in crime

West Mercia Police' Superintendent Edward Hancox was speaking after the latest Office for National Statistics figures showed a 20 per cent year-on-year rise in crime.

The figures, which showed increases in sexual offences, violence and robbery, were for the year ending June, compared with the 12 months prior to June 2021 – a period still significantly affected by the impact of Covid restrictions.

Supt Hancox said the force is committed to reducing crime, even lower than pre-pandemic levels – but that the current increase had been impacted by the post-pandemic relaxation of restrictions, and was being mirrored across the country.

He has also pointed to the progress made by the force with more police on the beat, and ensuring all victims of burglary are visited by an officer – something other forces across the country have not been doing.

Supt Hancox: "These figures reflect the situation across the UK as the country has fully reopened in the past year following the Covid pandemic.

“This has raised the likelihood that crime could happen.

"The number of officers in West Mercia continues to grow and our ability to detect and prevent crime strengthens.

"We have reinforced our commitment to tackling burglary, ensuring we visit every victim to provide them with reassurance and advice.

“We continue to work extremely hard to counter drug crime, in partnership with the West Midlands Regional Organised Crime Unit.

“Our work is also ongoing to target offences such a theft and violent crime and we are determined to bring crime down below pre-Covid levels as we move forward.

"We are committed to protecting our communities and ensure West Mercia remains a safe and welcoming place to live and work."

The overall West Mercia figures had shown violence was up by 20 per cent, sexual offences by 17 per cent, robbery by 18 per cent, and theft by 21 per cent.

Residential burglaries were also up by six per cent, with non-residential burglaries increasing by 15 per cent.

In what is likely a reflection of more people being on the roads, vehicle offences rose by 37 per cent, and the increase in the number of people enjoying nights out is likely mirrored in a huge rise of 55 per cent in public order offences.

Shoplifting is also up by 22 per cent, while possession of weapons offences were also up by nine per cent.