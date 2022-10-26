Two men handed fines after fishing illegally in both Dudley and Shropshire

Lodge Farm Reservoir

One man was caught fishing without a licence, while another had left his fishing rod in the water unattended.

Kevin Mallard from Rowley Regis was found guilty of fishing without a licence on May 25, 2022 at Lodge Farm Reservoir at Netherton, near Dudley.

In a separate case, Aaron Butler from Smethwick was found guilty of leaving his fishing rod unattended with bait or hook in the water at Highley on the River Severn in Shropshire on June 28 2022.

Mallard, 35, was proved guilty in absence and ordered to pay a total penalty of £619. The penalty includes a fine of £440, costs of £135, and a victim surcharge of £44.

Butler, 35, was also proved guilty in absence and ordered to pay a total penalty of £443. The penalty includes a fine of £220, costs of £135, and a victim surcharge of £88.

Nichola Tomlinson, Fisheries Enforcement Team Leader at the Environment Agency, said: "We’re pleased to see how seriously the courts take these offences.

"Kevin Mallard and Aaron Butler have both been rightly punished for fishing illegally on separate occasions.

"While Aaron Butler had a licence to fish, leaving his fishing rod in the water unattended meant he was unable to exercise sufficient control over it."

Any angler aged 13 or over, fishing on a river, canal or stillwater needs a licence to fish.