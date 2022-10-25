Man accused of killing 19-year-old woman in road smash appears in court

Charlotte Hope

Ashley Kosciekowski, aged 34, is facing a charge of causing the death of Charlotte Hope by dangerous driving after a crash on the A53 at Astley, near Shrewsbury, on April 9 this year. Miss Hope, of Shawbury, was in a Volkswagen Polo with her mother Helen when they were involved in a collision with a white BMW M140i.

Kosciekowski is also accused of causing serious injury by dangerous driving to Helen Hope in the same crash, and of driving under the influence of cannabis.

Kosciekowski, of Knypersley Road, Stoke-on-Trent, made no plea at Telford Magistrates Court. He will next appear at Shrewsbury Crown Court on November 22. He was granted unconditional bail.

Tributes poured in for Miss Hope after her death. The former Shawbury St Mary's Primary and Thomas Adams pupil, was in the second year of her training to become a primary school teacher at Edge Hill University.

Her father, RAF Wing Commander Neil Hope said the family had been left with a "massive hole in our world".

He said: "She was just a wonderful human being who had achieved so much in such a short life.