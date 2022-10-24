Midlands police helicopter back in Shropshire skies after being grounded for 10 weeks

The Midlands Police Helicopter is back in the sky

The helicopter spent 10 weeks at Airbus helicopter maintenance centre in Oxford but was passed fit to fly this week.

The National Police Air Service, which flies the helicopters on behalf of individual forces, confirmed the return high flying crime fighter in Shropshire skies.

The NPAS tweeted: "After over ten weeks of heavy maintenance with Airbus our aircraft is back where it belongs. It's good to have you home."