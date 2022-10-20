Witness plea after wallet, sat nav and headphones taken from car in Telford

Police are appealing for witnesses

A blue Vauxhall Zafaria was broken into on Bembridge, Telford at some time between 9.30am and 7.30pm.

A wallet containing cash and bank cards, a sat nav, headphones and torch were taken.

A police statement read: "Did you see or hear anything? If you any information, call 101 and quote 00565_1_19102022."

Police had issued advice and a warning for motorists to be on their guard after tools and a sum of money were taken from ‘insecure vehicle’ in Bembridge last Friday.

PCSO Katy Balaam, who covers Brookside, said: “By following certain advice, you can help prevent opportunist thieves from striking.”

She advised motorists to never leave anything on show, close all windows and the sun roof and not to store valuable items in the boot.