Telford drug-driver gets 12-month ban

Stuart Daniel Archer, aged 35, from Malinslee, had been driving a Renault Trafic van in Station Hill, Oakengates, on June 23 this year when he was stopped by police.

Archer pleaded guilty at an early stage and was given credit for this when he appeared at Telford Magistrates Court on Tuesday.

He admitted two counts of driving a motor vehicle with a proportion of a specified controlled drug above the specified limit. One of the drugs was cocaine and the other Benzoylecgonine (BZE).

Magistrates were told by prosecutor Joanne Fox that Archer had a limited previous conviction from 2016 of an unrelated matter.

Archer, who was representing himself, apologised for his behaviour. He was not working, having lost his job, and was now on benefits.

Magistrates fined him £120 and ordered him to pay a victims' surcharge of £48 and £135 in costs. He agreed to pay the £303 total off by £10 per fortnight.