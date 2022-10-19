Abigail Sylvester, aged 32, was stopped by police while driving a Nissan Juke, in Maer Lane, Market Drayton, at about 12.30am on September 20 and found to have nearly twice the legal limit of alcohol in her breath.

Joanne Fox, prosecuting, said Miss Sylvester had no convictions, was of previous good character and admitted the offence at an early stage.

Ms Fox said Miss Sylvester had been seen with no headlights and had nearly collided with a kerb. Police reported that she had "glazed eyes and slurred speech".

She recorded a level of 67 micrograms of alcohol per 100 millilitres of breath when the legal limit is 35.

Miss Sylvester who represented herself at Telford Magistrates Court on Tuesday, apologised to the court for her behaviour.

"I didn't feel like I was still drunk, but I was and I am sorry," she said.

She said had been at a friend's house on the day of the Queen's funeral for an "afternoon tea".

"I have done what I shouldn't have done and have accepted that I have done that," she said.

The magistrates fined Miss Sylvester £120, and ordered her to pay a £48 victims' surcharge and costs of £135. She agreed to pay £10 per fortnight from her Universal Credit.