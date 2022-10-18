Waste firm denies manslaughter of worker whose disappearance led to tip search

David Willis

Labourer David Willis, aged 29, failed to return home to St Marks Road, Tipton, after work on September 15, 2018.

His employers, Timmins Waste, of Mander Street, Wolverhampton, denied the corporate manslaughter of Mr Willis.

Company manager Brian Timmins, of Fair Lawn, Albrighton, denied offences of manslaughter, gross negligence and perverting the course of justice.

A West Midlands Police vehicle at Timmins Waste in 2018

The allegations heard at Wolverhampton Crown Court on Tuesday were brought under the Health and Safety at Work Act.

A trial has been set for next year. Timmins was granted bail until then.

After Mr Willis vanished police launched a two-month search of the Poplars landfill tip in Cannock but found nothing.

Paying tribute following his disappearance Mr Willis's family said: “David’s a dear, loving son and brother to Emily and Sean and a devoted and loving uncle to his nephew, Lewis, who he worshipped.