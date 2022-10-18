Robert Nicholas Smith, aged 27, of Lawley, had been drinking half a bottle of whisky while at a loose end on a day off from his work as a journalist when he decided to drive his Ford car on Wrockwardine Road, at 8pm on September 20, 2022.

Telford Magistrates Court was told that he was involved in a head-on crash with another vehicle but nobody was hurt.

Joanna Fox, prosecuting, said Smith had been of previous good character and had been very upset after being arrested and taken to a police station, adding: “A level of 84 was recorded in his breath when the legal limit is 35 micrograms of alcohol per 100 millilitres of breath.”

The head-on collision was an aggravating factor.

Kate Cooper, in mitigation, said Mr Smith had been a regular drinker and on the day had been drinking from 12 noon to 8pm.

She added: “He felt that he was OK to drive, a popular misconception.”

The court heard Smith had been “upset and shocked” and had co-operated fully. He has vowed to never drink again, is attending support meetings and has the support of his employer.

“It has brought everything to a head,” said Ms Cooper.

“He is now being open and honest with his family and what is happening in his life,” she said.

The magistrates gave Smith credit for his early guilty plea and reduced his fine from £623 to £495. He was ordered to also pay costs of £135 and a £166 victims’ surcharge. His offer to pay it off at the rate of £250 per month was accepted.