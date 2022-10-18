Notification Settings

Brave dinner lady tells court of moment husband launched a knife attack on her in Walsall street

By Adam Smith

A dinner lady described the moment her husband launched a knife attack on her in the street as his attempted murder trial began.

The aftermath of the stabbing (Picture: SnapperSK)
Maureen Wedderburn was walking to work at Whitehall Primary School in Walsall in April this year when her husband Hugh, whom she had left weeks before, attacked her with a knife, a court was told.

Hugh Wedderburn, aged 66, of Newbolt Street, Walsall, denies attempted murder at Wolverhampton Crown Court.

Mrs Wedderburn told the court: “When he was stabbing me I just kept on thinking ‘why, why, why would someone do this who has known me so long’. And I thought ‘he is going to kill me’ but I fought back.

“I remember kicking back, which he did not expect, and shouting ‘help me, help me’ and I could see people were coming out their houses and shouting at him to stop.

“I thought that is not going to help, and he carried on attacking me."

The court heard the couple had been childhood sweethearts and married in 1981, having three children.

However, for decades Hugh accused Maureen of having affairs and caused problems every time she socialised, even pestering her with phone calls when she was out shopping with her own son, the court was told.

Maureen finally left Hugh, however the court heard how Hugh sent a barrage of text messages begging her to come back. She always refused.

Hugh, who has not had a job in 10 years, began following her to work. And on Wednesday April 6 he launched a knife attack on Maureen in West Bromwich Street, Walsall.

Opening the prosecution John Price QC said: “Maureen had been walking to work when she saw Hugh standing against the railings. He was obsessed she had been having affair. He wanted her to stop. She said no. He began to attack her. Witnesses saw the power he was driving the knife down into her body.

“Several people were in the street at the time and were shocked what they saw. There is camera footage of the attack. We will try and prove he tried to kill her.”

Wedderburn denies attempted murder claiming that he only wanted to injure his wife. The trial continues.

Adam Smith

By Adam Smith

Reporter

Senior Reporter for the Express & Star.

