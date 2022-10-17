'Heavily intoxicated' man attacked brother-in-law with bottle after drinking row argument

Shrewsbury Crown Court heard how the attack happened during a drinking session

Shane Harries, 37, pleaded guilty to a charge of causing grievous bodily harm to David Manning after they had been on a drinking session at two pubs in Market Drayton on August 25, 2020. Shrewsbury Crown Court was told both “heavily intoxicated” men had begun to argue after leaving the second pub at about 6pm.

A witness saw Harries chasing Mr Manning before seeing the defendant raise his right hand towards the top of his brother-in-law’s head and striking it. The witness heard the sound of a bang before Mr Manning fell flat on his face to the ground.

Harries was seen stooping over him before running off, leaving Mr Manning lying unconscious and bleeding from his mouth and head.

The court heard that a passer-by gave Mr Manning first aid before paramedics arrived. Harries later returned to the scene and was arrested. The court heard that the bottle had not been broken before the attack but the victim had several cuts and injuries. He spent two days in hospital and had a broken nose, two black eyes, and had broken both eye sockets.

Prosecution said that there “must have been multiple blows” but the defence said the witness only gave evidence of one blow.

Harries had originally given ‘no comment’ during interviews and had pleaded not guilty before changing his plea at a late stage and after the charge had been altered.

In a victim impact statement Mr Manning said he had been suffering depression following the death of his mother, and was a carer for his partner. He had not been sleeping following the attack by his children’s uncle.

The court heard that the defendant had a list of 21 previous offences, including affray and robbery.

Mr Jones, mitigating, said the attack had been compulsive and short-lived and had not been continued when the victim was on the ground. He asked the judge, Miss Recorder Francesca Levett KC, to impose a suspended sentence.

The court was told that Harries was “sorry for the hurt caused” and could not believe that he had done such a thing. He had not reoffended. He now also cares for his partner’s two children and is settled.

In sentencing Harries, the judge said the pair had an “huge amount of alcohol” on August 25 but for “reasons not known to anyone” Harries had attacked his own brother-in-law.

She decided to impose a sentence of 20 months, but to suspend it for 22 months.