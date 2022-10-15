Survey shows confidence over policing but only 21 per cent see an officer once a week

Police and Crime Commissioner John Campion has published the results of his latest survey

In other areas the survey shows mixed results with 93 per cent saying the police have their support, and 87 per cent saying they trust the force, but only 21 per cent saying they see an officer at least once a week.

The results show 87 per cent of people are confident they can contact police in an emergency, but only 54 per cent were satisfied with levels of policing.

Mr Campion said he is working to make sure people see more police officers, and added that he has held formal meetings with the Chief Constable over the matter.

He said “The overwhelming majority of people have confidence in West Mercia Police, they can consistently trust them and rely on them when they need them.

"There is still however a way to go, I want everyone in our communities to not only be safe but to feel safe. Visibility is an area of focus that I know matters greatly to our communities. Connecting communities was the focus recent formal to account meeting and I am reassured that improvements are being made. This is driven with a set of commitments laid out in the Community Charter plus a recruitment drive to bring policing levels to the highest seen in a long time.”

Assistant Chief Constable Rachel Jones said: “It is vitally important our communities have confidence in us so that we can deliver a quality policing service which keeps people safe. It is encouraging the majority of people do have confidence in West Mercia Police, however, we know there is more to do and we will continue to deliver our commitments set out in our Local Policing Community Charter to build trust and confidence even more.”