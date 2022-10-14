Notification Settings

Man due in court on Rebecca Steer murder charge

By David Tooley

A man was due to appear in court on Friday accused of murdering 22-year-old Rebecca Steer in Oswestry.

Flowers laid in memory of Rebecca Steer, inset, who died in Willow Street, Oswestry
Flowers laid in memory of Rebecca Steer, inset, who died in Willow Street, Oswestry

Stephen McHugh, aged 27, faces four charges in relation to the incident in which Miss Steer, from Llanymynech, died.

McHugh, 27, of Artillery Road, Park Hall, Oswestry, was earlier this week told he faces charges of murdering Rebecca Steer between 2.50am and 3am at Oswestry on October 9, and of unlawfully and maliciously causing grievous bodily harm to Kyle Roberts.

The court later heard he also faces charges of failing to stop after a road traffic accident, and using a motor vehicle on a public road without third-party insurance.

Miss Steer died after being hit by a vehicle outside the Grill Out takeaway in Willow Street at about 2.50am on Sunday. A second pedestrian, who was seriously injured, was released from hospital on Monday.

Miss Steer was a student at Liverpool John Moores University, where she was studying criminal justice, and had hoped to join the police.

She has been described by her family as “the most loving, talented and kind hearted person you could ever wish to know”.

David Tooley

By David Tooley

