Man accused of killing Rebecca Steer in Oswestry street appears in court

Rebecca Steer, inset, died after she was hit by a vehicle outside the Grill Out takeaway in Willow Street, Oswestry

Miss Steer, 22, from Llanymynech, died after being struck by a vehicle, in Willow Street, at about 2.50am on Sunday.

Stephen McHugh, aged 27, appeared via video link from HMP Hewell near Redditch, at a hearing held at Birmingham Crown Court on Friday morning, charged with murder and of causing grievous bodily harm with intent to Kyle Roberts, failing to stop after an accident and driving without third party insurance.

Birmingham Recorder Judge Melbourne Inman KC said: "For those touched and concerned by this case, it is important to explain that today's hearing is preliminary. The law requires that as the defendant faces serious charges that the case comes before me within 48 hours of him appearing before the justices so that I can consider the appropriate remand.

"The case is to be tried at Stafford Crown Court on April 11 next year, which is the earliest date it can be heard."

The Grill Out takeaway on Willow Street, Oswestry

McHugh, of Artillery Road, Park Hall, Oswestry, who was dressed in a green and yellow top, spoke only to confirm his name and ask to check the dates he will next appear in court.

There was no plea and no application for bail.

The case was adjourned until November 1 for a case management hearing.

A second pedestrian, who was seriously injured in the incident which happened near Grill Out takeaway has been discharged from hospital.

Miss Steer, who had hopes of joining the police service was a student at Liverpool John Moores University, studying criminal justice.