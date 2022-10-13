Two 'County Lines' closed by police during week-long operation with 38 arrested

Drugs and money were amongst the items seized by police throughout the week

West Mercia Police said that in total 38 people had been arrested across the force area during the operation, while drugs worth more than £7,000, £15,000 cash, and weapons including knives and machetes had been seized.

The efforts were part of the National Crime Agency’s County Lines Intensification Week.

In Shropshire the results included a joint operation with Merseyside Police which saw "numerous arrests", and six other people being safeguarded.

A man was also caught at Shrewsbury Railway Station with crack cocaine and heroin – and has subsequently been charged with four offences.

The ‘County Lines’ action is a continuation of efforts to tackle the flow of drugs into Shropshire.

'County Lines' is the name given to the process and operation of drugs transported from predominately larger urban areas to smaller towns, often in rural areas, with the ‘line’ referring to the mobile number used to order the drugs.

As well as money, weapons and drugs, police said they had also seized four vehicles during the operations, along with 36 mobile phones.

The force said the action had "directly resulted in the closure of two drugs lines".

During the week officers visited 110 properties and 18 safeguarding referrals were made as a result.

Detective Superintendent Ian Wall said: “Our targeted activity last week by our officers to tackle county lines gangs demonstrates how committed we are to disrupt and dismantle drugs supply, and protect children and young people and those who could be vulnerable to exploitation in our communities.

“With 38 arrests made and multiple warrants executed we have significantly disrupted county lines activity right across Herefordshire, Shropshire and Worcestershire – and importantly, we have safeguarded a number of vulnerable people.

“It is vital to remember that operations such as these during this national week of intensification are very much ‘business as usual’ for us and serves also to highlight the great and often dangerous work our officers and staff do throughout the year. The intelligence gathering and preparation that has goes into making arrests and disrupting county lines have been, in some cases, weeks and months in the making.

“Education and early intervention is also key, and our officers have conducted many visits to schools, social care providers, health professionals and other important community groups, to provide them with information on what to look for and how we can help the community to spot the signs of cuckooing – where gangs target the most vulnerable individuals and use their homes to sell drugs.

“Serious and Organised Crime and County Lines drug dealing remains a priority for West Mercia Police and we are working tirelessly to make the region a no-go area for criminals travelling from elsewhere. We will continue to pursue and prosecute those who bring drugs into our counties, commit violence and exploit vulnerable members of our communities.”

Anyone with suspicions that a property is being used to sell drugs, or that a young and vulnerable individual may be getting involved with county lines drug dealing can report this online under the Tell Us About section of the police website www.westmercia.police.uk