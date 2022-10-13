Schools pay tribute to Rebecca Steer as a bright and popular student

Rebecca Steer, 22, died after she was hit by a vehicle outside the Grill Out takeaway in Willow Street, Oswestry

Schools where Rebecca, who was known as Becky, studied say she had been a popular pupil.

She died after she was hit by a car outside the Grill Out Takeaway in Oswestry's Willow Street in the early hours of Sunday morning (9).

A man also suffered serious injuries.

Living in Llanymynech Rebecca was a pupil at the village school, Ysgol Carreghofa.

Headteacher there, Claire Pritchard said: “Rebecca was a popular girl at Ysgol Carreghofa. She moved on to Ysgol Llanfyllin in 2011 with her many friends.

"All our thoughts are with her family and friends at this sad time, she will be greatly missed.”

After her secondary school studies in Llanfyllin, she decided to stay there for her sixth form.

Dewi Owen, Headteacher of Ysgol Llanfyllin, said: “‘We remember Becky as a very popular and bright young student here at Ysgol Llanfyllin, the whole school community is deeply saddened and shocked by the news of her tragic death.

"Becky loved Drama and Photography whilst she was in our 6th form and excelled in both subjects. Our thoughts and condolences are very much with her family and friends at this very sad time.”

The affect that Becky's death has had on the local community has been reflected in the thousands of pounds raised on a crowdfunding, Just Giving site.

More than £7,000 has already been raised with local and university friends, colleagues she worked with and members of the community making donations.

Set up by the Llanymynech Helping Hands CIC group, the site is raising money "to assist the Steer family at a time of great sadness". People can make donations online at justgiving.com/crowdfunding/beckysteer.

On Wednesday a 27-year-old man appeared on video link before magistrates charged with the young woman's murder.

Stephen McHugh, of Artillery Road, Park Hall, Oswestry, faces charges of murdering Rebecca Steer between 2.50am and 3am at Oswestry on October 9, and of unlawfully and maliciously causing grievous bodily harm to Kyle Roberts.

Kidderminster Magistrates court also heard he also faces charges of failing to stop after a road traffic accident, and using a motor vehicle on a public road without third-party insurance.

He is due to appear at Shrewsbury Crown Court on Friday .