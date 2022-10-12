Telford woman recognised again for heroic actions to save stabbing victim

Lauren Dorsett

In 2020, Lauren Dorsett, from Donnington, Telford, provided help for a man who had been stabbed multiple times in a shocking attack – actions which have now received recognition from the Royal Humane Society.

Earlier this year Lauren was also awarded a commendation from West Mercia Police for her actions, along with Pc Ian Cutler.

The victim had been stabbed a number of times and beaten with a baseball bat in Highland Drive, Donnington, on December 29, 2020.

Andrew Chapman, secretary of the Royal Humane Society said that Lauren had no way of knowing the attackers were not still nearby – or could attack her for helping the man.

He said that her actions has almost certainly saved the victim from bleeding to death.

Lauren will now receive the Royal Humane Society Testimonial on parchment.

Mr Chapman said: "Lauren had no way of knowing that the attackers were not still close by and might turn on her if she went to help their victim.

“But she didn’t hesitate to go to his aid and then take him to her home where she used towels to stem his bleeding until help arrived.

"She showed amazing courage and presence of mind and richly deserves the award she is to receive. She almost certainly saved the life of the man who was in serious danger of bleeding to death.”

The man had been beaten with the baseball bat and had been stabbed multiple times in his legs and buttocks.

He was bleeding profusely and there was a serious danger that he could die from blood loss.

However, Lauren managed to get him back to her home nearby and, covered in blood herself, managed to stem the bleeding until paramedics arrived at the scene. The man went on to survive the ordeal.

The roots of the Royal Humane Society stretch back more than two centuries. Its president is Princess Alexandra and it is the premier national body for honouring bravery in the saving of human life.

It was founded in 1774 by two of the day's eminent medical men, William Hawes and Thomas Cogan. Their primary motive was to promote techniques of resuscitation.

However, as it emerged that numerous people were prepared to put their own lives at risk to save others, the awards scheme evolved, and today a variety of awards are made depending on the bravery involved.