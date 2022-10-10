Three more men arrested after death of Rebecca Steer in Oswestry

Rebecca Steer

Rebecca Steer, 22 and described by her family as "loving", "talented", and "kind", died after being hit by a car when it mounted the kerb outside the Grill Out takeaway on Willow Street.

The incident took place at around 2.50am on Sunday.

Police say another person who was also hit by the car has since been released from hospital.

Yesterday a 28-year-old man was arrested on suspicion of murder, and attempted murder. He remains in police custody.

Police have now confirmed that three further men have been arrested as part of the investigation.

One, a 27-year-old man, has also been arrested on suspicion of murder and attempted murder.

The other two, aged 31 and 46, have both been arrested on suspicion of assisting an offender.