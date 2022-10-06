Notification Settings

Subscribe to one or all notification sources from this one place.

Newsletter

Subscribe to our newsletter to get the day's top stories sent directly to you.

Police seize dozens of cannabis plants in Telford raid

By Dominic RobertsonTelfordCrimePublished:

Up to 70 cannabis plants have been seized in a police raid in Telford.

Police said they had seized 70 plants during the raid
Police said they had seized 70 plants during the raid

Officers from Telford Police found the plants while executing a drugs warrant at Sutton Hill in the town.

They said that during the raid, which took place on Wednesday in the Stonedale area, they found 70 suspected cannabis plants.

PCSO Tom Bean urged people with information about drug crime to tell the police.

He said: "You can help us deal with drug crime and the associated anti-social behaviour that goes with it. The public are our eyes and ears, and no one knows better than the residents what is going on in a neighbourhood or community.

"If you suspect someone is dealing drugs or involved in drug crime, you can pass on information via the ‘Tell Us About’ section of our website: westmercia.police.uk or you can phone 101."

Crime
News
Telford
Local Hubs
Dominic Robertson

By Dominic Robertson

@DRobertson_Star

Chief Reporter

Most Read

Sorry, we are not accepting comments on this article.

Top Stories

More from the Shropshire Star

Voices

Crime

Business

Education

UK & International News

UK News

Viral news

World News