Police seize dozens of cannabis plants in Telford raid

Police said they had seized 70 plants during the raid

Officers from Telford Police found the plants while executing a drugs warrant at Sutton Hill in the town.

They said that during the raid, which took place on Wednesday in the Stonedale area, they found 70 suspected cannabis plants.

PCSO Tom Bean urged people with information about drug crime to tell the police.

He said: "You can help us deal with drug crime and the associated anti-social behaviour that goes with it. The public are our eyes and ears, and no one knows better than the residents what is going on in a neighbourhood or community.