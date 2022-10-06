Notification Settings

Police search for man who behaved inappropriately outside medical centre

By Sue Austin

Police are searching for a man who "acted inappropriately" outside a Telford medical practice.

Police search for man who behaved inappropriately outside medical centre

West Mercia force is appeal for help from the public to mind the man.

They say he was seen outside the Stirchley Medical Practice at 5.30pm on Monday .

A tweet from "Telford Cops" said: "He was described as white, with blonde hair, was wearing a black jacket and carrying a rucksack."

Anyone who can help should online at orlo.uk/VJuID or call 101 quoting incident 154 of October 4.

Sue Austin

By Sue Austin

Senior Reporter

Senior reporter covering the Oswestry/Mid Wales area and wider afield. Keen to hear your news.

