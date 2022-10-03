Vulnerable man attacked by thug high on cocaine and booze

Mold Crown Court

He was butted and knocked to the ground by Zack De-Gale, who was crazed by cocaine and alcohol, and the victim was so traumatised he did not venture from home afterwards, staying in his room.

At Mold Crown Court on Friday, De-Gale, 27, of Sontley Road, Wrexham, was jailed for 20 months after pleading guilty to assault and affray.

Judge Nicola Saffman was told it happened at 2pm in April last year outside a local Co-op store. A woman had also been knocked down and during the incident a man stabbed De-Gale, who was badly hurt.

The judge said De-Gale “charged like a bull” at a vulnerable young man and De-Gale was so intoxicated he could remember nothing.