Suspect tries to 'gouge PCSO's eye' in 'nasty' Shrewsbury town centre assault

By David Stubbings

A PCSO has been left needing medical attention after a wanted man tried to gouge their eye while he was being detained.

The PCSOs were assaulted while trying to detain a man in Shrewsbury town centre
Shrewsbury Police said the two PCSOs were subjected to a "nasty assault" in the town centre this morningand that they would receive medical and welfare support.

A spokesperson said the pair were trying to detain the 46-year-old man on Claremont Hill at 11.45am after "witnessing him breach a Criminal Behaviour Order".

"The male lashed out at officers and tried to gauge the eye of one officer who is now receiving medical treatment," they said.

"The male has been arrested for assault of both officers and breach of a criminal behaviour order."

West Mercia Police has said the investigation is ongoing and the man remains in custody.

David Stubbings

By David Stubbings

