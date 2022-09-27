Notification Settings

Telford drink driver caught in Cornwall ordered to pay more than £550

By Nick HumphreysTelfordCrimePublished:

A drink driver from Shropshire who was caught in Cornwall has been ordered to pay more than £550 for his crimes.

Florin Cretu, aged 31, was caught behind the wheel of a Peugeot 307 in Praze Road, Leedstown, on January 9, 2020.

A breath test found he had 61 microgrammes of alcohol in 100 millilitres of breath. The legal limit is 35mcg. He was also found to be driving without a license or insurance.

Cretu, of Hills Lane Drive, Madeley, Telford, pleaded guilty at Kidderminster Magistrates Court to driving while above the alcohol limit, driving without a license and driving without insurance.

He was banned from driving for 17 months, and ordered to pay a £380 fine and £173 in other costs.

Nick Humphreys

By Nick Humphreys

