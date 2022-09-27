Newtown drink driver receives 22-month road ban

Welshpool Magistrates Court

Camille Allcroft, aged 41, was caught behind the wheel of a Honda CRV in Lower Canal Road, Newtown, Powys, on August 27 this year. When breathalysed, she had 89 microgrammes of alcohol in 100 millilitres of breath. The legal limit is 35mcg.

Allcroft, of Lanehead Road, Little Hayfield, Derbyshire, pleaded guilty at Welshpool Magistrates Court to one count of driving a motor vehicle when above the alcohol limit.