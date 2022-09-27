Notification Settings

Newtown drink driver receives 22-month road ban

By Nick HumphreysPublished:

A motorist has been banned from the road after being caught more than twice the drink drive limit.

Welshpool Magistrates Court
Camille Allcroft, aged 41, was caught behind the wheel of a Honda CRV in Lower Canal Road, Newtown, Powys, on August 27 this year. When breathalysed, she had 89 microgrammes of alcohol in 100 millilitres of breath. The legal limit is 35mcg.

Allcroft, of Lanehead Road, Little Hayfield, Derbyshire, pleaded guilty at Welshpool Magistrates Court to one count of driving a motor vehicle when above the alcohol limit.

She was disqualified from driving for 22 months and ordered to pay a fine of £120. She was also ordered to pay £133 in other costs.

Nick Humphreys

