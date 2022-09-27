Man found with cocaine in Shrewsbury fined £200

Michael Wilkinson, aged 44, had a quantity of the Class A drug on his person in Shrewsbury on April 18.

Three months later, he was due to attend an assessment to establish whether he was dependant on the drug, but he failed to turn up.

Wilkinson, of The Crescent, Montford Bridge, near Shrewsbury, pleaded guilty at Kidderminster Magistrates Court to possession of a Class A drug and failing to attend an assessment for the presence of a Class A drug.