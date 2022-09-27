Notification Settings

Subscribe to one or all notification sources from this one place.

Newsletter

Subscribe to our newsletter to get the day's top stories sent directly to you.

Man found with cocaine in Shrewsbury fined £200

By Nick HumphreysShrewsburyCrimePublished: Comments

A man found in possession of cocaine has been fined £200.

Michael Wilkinson, aged 44, had a quantity of the Class A drug on his person in Shrewsbury on April 18.

Three months later, he was due to attend an assessment to establish whether he was dependant on the drug, but he failed to turn up.

Wilkinson, of The Crescent, Montford Bridge, near Shrewsbury, pleaded guilty at Kidderminster Magistrates Court to possession of a Class A drug and failing to attend an assessment for the presence of a Class A drug.

He received a fine and was also ordered to pay £90 in court costs.

Crime
News
Shrewsbury
Local Hubs
Nick Humphreys

By Nick Humphreys

Senior Reporter

Senior reporter for the Shropshire Star focusing on Shrewsbury.

Most Read

Top Stories

More from the Shropshire Star

Voices

Crime

Business

Education

UK & International News

UK News

Viral news

World News