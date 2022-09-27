Serial Telford shoplifter who stole £1,200 of beauty products in Summer crime spree jailed

Naomi Sabrina Wilson, aged 35, targeted several shops in the Telford and Wrekin area over the course of July, August and September this year.

Her most lucrative hauls were from Boots in Telford, where she stole expensive skincare products on three occasions. She took items on July 26, August 1 and August 18.

In total, there were 12 occasions where Wilson stole in the town, taking items including alcohol, food, laundry detergent and a tent. She stole from three different Co-op stores, as well as B&M, One Stop and Lloyd's Pharmacy.

Wilson, of High Street, Dawley, Telford, pleaded guilty at Kidderminster Magistrates Court to 12 charges of theft.