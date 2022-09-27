Disqualified driver behind the wheel of Porsche in Telford given three-year road ban

Endean Palmer, aged 31, was driving a Porsche Macan SUV in Telford on September 14 this year.

He also refused to provide a blood sample to police to test whether he was under the influence of drugs or alcohol.

Palmer, of Hammer Fields, Woodside, Telford, pleaded guilty at Kidderminster Magistrates Court to driving while disqualified and failing to provide a blood specimen for analysis.