Notification Settings

Subscribe to one or all notification sources from this one place.

Newsletter

Subscribe to our newsletter to get the day's top stories sent directly to you.

Disqualified driver behind the wheel of Porsche in Telford given three-year road ban

By Nick HumphreysTelfordCrimePublished: Comments

A disqualified driver who was caught behind the wheel of a Porsche has been banned from the road for another three years.

Endean Palmer, aged 31, was driving a Porsche Macan SUV in Telford on September 14 this year.

He also refused to provide a blood sample to police to test whether he was under the influence of drugs or alcohol.

Palmer, of Hammer Fields, Woodside, Telford, pleaded guilty at Kidderminster Magistrates Court to driving while disqualified and failing to provide a blood specimen for analysis.

He was banned from the road for three years, and handed a one-year community order which includes 200 hours of unpaid work. Palmer was also ordered to pay £249 in costs.

Crime
News
Telford
Local Hubs
Nick Humphreys

By Nick Humphreys

Senior Reporter

Senior reporter for the Shropshire Star focusing on Shrewsbury.

Most Read

Top Stories

More from the Shropshire Star

Voices

Crime

Business

Education

UK & International News

UK News

Viral news

World News