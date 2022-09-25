Shropshire Council to discuss average speed camera plans with police commissioner

The council was responding to an announcement from the commissioner's office that £400,000 is available for an average speed camera scheme in the county.
Earlier this year the council passed a motion calling on the West Mercia Police and Crime Commissioner John Campion to put average speed cameras along a stretch of the A41.
Mr Campion's office said that both Shropshire and Telford & Wrekin Councils would be asked for ideas on where the money should be spent.
In a statement Shropshire Council said: "We welcome any new ways to support road safety within the county.
"Once guidance is received from the PCC on where, and how, the average speed cameras can be placed we’ll be able to review the data we have, identify suitable sites and – if we have sites that meet the criteria – make applications to the PCC."